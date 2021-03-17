GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $574,140.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. GeoDB has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $574,140.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

