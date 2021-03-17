German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.95

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 2549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

