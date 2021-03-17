Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04.

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $15,425,299.20.

Inari Medical stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

