Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 11th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,561. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $722.18 million, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

