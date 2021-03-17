Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GBLI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

