Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

MLPX stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

