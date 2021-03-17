Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 204 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 36,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

