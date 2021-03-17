Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 4,242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

