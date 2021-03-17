Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 135 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.23. 6,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,521. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

