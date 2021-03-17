Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases 1,285 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,184.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,714. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

