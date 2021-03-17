Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases 7,636 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 196,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

