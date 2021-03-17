Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $220,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $144.92. 5,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

