Godsey & Gibb Associates Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

