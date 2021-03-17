goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram Sells 13,971 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$131.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.65. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$135.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on GSY shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

