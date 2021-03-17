Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.44

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 40936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.