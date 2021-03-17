Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$3.95. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 18,983 shares trading hands.

GSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$456.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

