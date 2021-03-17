Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 11th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Goldmoney stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Goldmoney has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.