good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 55,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,167. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.