Grand City Properties’ (GYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.53 ($27.68).

GYC traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €21.54 ($25.34). The stock had a trading volume of 566,602 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.68. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

