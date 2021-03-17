Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

