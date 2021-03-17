Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff Sells 853 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $13,221.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

