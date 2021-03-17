Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.