Grupo Santander Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Hold”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,956. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.