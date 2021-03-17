GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

