Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

