Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTRS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BTRS opened at $17.85 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

