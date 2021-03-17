Guggenheim Lowers Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Neutral

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.