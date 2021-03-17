Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE GOF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

