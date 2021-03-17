Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $122,181.64 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.