GXChain Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $48.85 million and $8.51 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,073,188 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

