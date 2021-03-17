Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%.

HBB traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,675. The company has a market cap of $259.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

