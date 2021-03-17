Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 2,400 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

