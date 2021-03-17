Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,444 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

