Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $303,000 Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.