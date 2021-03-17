Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $438,000 Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radware by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

