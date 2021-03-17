Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 275,000 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PS opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

