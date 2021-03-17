Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €140.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.44 ($180.52).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €152.80 ($179.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.81. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.