Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €173.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €173.00 ($203.53) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.59 ($180.69).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €152.80 ($179.76) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.81.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

