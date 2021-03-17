Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

