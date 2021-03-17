Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

