Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $159.96 or 0.00290261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $81.69 million and $6.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 535,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,698 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

