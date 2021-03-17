Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 15.2%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 261,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,653,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

