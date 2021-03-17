Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $190.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $13.56 or 0.00022921 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,067,086 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

