Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ HA opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.