HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.63 on Monday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.