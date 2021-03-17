HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

