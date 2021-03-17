Head to Head Analysis: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 3.19 $13.20 million $6.45 14.69 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 3.78 $382.72 million $4.07 14.80

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heartland BancCorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Webster Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.84%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $50.70, suggesting a potential downside of 15.81%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Heartland BancCorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

