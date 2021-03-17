Head to Head Contrast: The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of New York Mellon and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 1 7 10 0 2.50 Columbia Banking System 0 5 0 0 2.00

The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus price target of $47.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.17%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Columbia Banking System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.95 $4.44 billion $4.02 11.50 Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 5.52 $194.45 million $2.68 18.02

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 23.09% 9.89% 0.89% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Columbia Banking System on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services. The Investment Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services. The company also engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, financial intermediaries, governments, high net worth individuals, insurance companies, non-profit organizations, pensions, and sovereign institutions. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

