Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 101,878 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46,948.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 376,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $190.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

