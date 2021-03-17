Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.